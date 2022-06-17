Tester, Daines, Rosendale push for federal emergency relief funding

FROM THE OFFICE OF SEN. JON TESTER

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Tester and Daines, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale sent a letter today to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Deputy Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration Stephanie Pollack, urging them to take immediate action and provide much-needed funding to areas affected by the recent flooding. This funding would be distributed through the FWHA Emergency Relief programs. The delegation also requested regular updates on the status of emergency relief activities and coordination.

“While the full extent of the damage is still unknown, it is imperative that we immediately begin directing sufficient federal resources to the affected communities to provide crucial early support for their recovery efforts as they rebuild infrastructure that residents and businesses rely upon.” the Montana delegation wrote. “As the Montana Department of Transportation prepares to work with FHWA to secure relief funds, we ask that federal Emergency Relief funds be made available without delay to ensure residents have access to a safe transportation system.”

Earlier this week, the Montana congressional delegation sent a letter to President Biden, urging the approval of a major disaster declaration and activation of critical FEMA assistance and support for recovery efforts. The State of Montana submitted a disaster declaration request to the federal government on June 15, 2022 in response to major flooding across south-central Montana, which was approved by President Biden the next day. Severe weather has resulted in significant property damage to homes, businesses, roads, sewers, water systems and Yellowstone National Park. Acting Governor Kirsten Juras declared a statewide disaster on June 14, 2022.

