Tester, Daines, Rosendale push to support Montana outfitters

FROM THE OFFICES OF U.S. SENS. JON TESTER AND STEVE DAINES, U.S. REP MATT ROSENDALE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale sent a letter to Bureau of Land Management Acting State Director Theresa Hanley and U.S. Forest Service Regional Forester Leanne Marten urging them to provide outfitters, guides and other members of affected communities support and flexibility in finding alternative options to operate on public lands in the wake of catastrophic flooding in Southwest Montana.

“We urge you to bring any relevant authority you have to bear to identify recreation options on public lands in the area, apply flexibilities to permit administration, and to expedite any necessary permitting for businesses affected by the recent flooding on the Yellowstone,” wrote the Montana delegation. “Without other options, these businesses could face significant cancellations during the most important part of their year, just as the communities they live in attempt to rebuild after this historic flood.”

Last week, the Montana congressional delegation urged the Federal Highway Administration to take immediate action and provide much needed funding through the FHWA Emergency Relief programs to areas affected by flooding. They also sent a letter to President Biden, urging the approval of a major disaster declaration and activation of critical FEMA assistant and support for recovery efforts. The State of Montana submitted a disaster declaration request to the federal government on June 15, 2022 in response to major flooding across south-central Montana, which was approved by President Biden the next day. Severe weather has resulted in significant property damage to homes, businesses, roads, sewers, water systems and Yellowstone National Park. Acting Governor Kirsten Juras declared a statewide disaster on June 14, 2022.

Read the delegation’s full letter here.