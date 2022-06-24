Tester, Daines, Rosendale urge quick approval for FEMA assistance

FEMA assistance to remedy individual losses caused by record flood

FROM THE OFFICES OF U.S. SENS. JON TESTER AND STEVE DAINES, U.S. REP MATT ROSENDALE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale today sent a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Criswell urging the agency to approve the State of Montana’s request to designate Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties for Individual Assistance in response to the severe flooding in southern Montana.

“We write today in support of the State of Montana’s request that Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties be designated for Individual Assistance under the major disaster declaration,” the Montana delegation wrote “As the water begins to recede and the full scope of the devastation begins to grow clearer, it is essential that the federal government waste no time in meeting the pressing needs of the impacted communities. By granting the additional assistance the state has determined is required, the impacted communities can begin to recover and rebuild.”

The state of Montana submitted a request to FEMA on June 23, 2022 for individual assistance for communities affected by the severe flooding in Montana. The Individual Assistance designation will allow individuals whose homes or businesses were damaged by the flooding to access additional resources, including through the Individuals and Housing Program, Disaster Case Management, Crisis Counseling and Assistance, Disaster Legal Services, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, and Clean Removal Assistance.

It is recommended that individuals and businesses in affected communities document disaster related damages and expenses in order to be prepared if individual assistance is made available. This includes taking photos of damage and repairs; keeping receipts for hotels, clothing, and other personal property used to replace or address damage caused by the flooding; and keeping notes on how it is connected to the emergency.

Earlier this week, the Montana congressional delegation urged the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to provide outfitters, guides, and other members of affected communities support and flexibility in finding alternative options to operate on public lands in the wake of catastrophic flooding in Southwest Montana.

Last week, the Montana congressional delegation successfully urged the Federal Highway Administration to take immediate action and provide much needed funding through the FHWA Emergency Relief Program to areas affected by flooding resulting in $3 million in funding for Montana roads and highways. They also sent a letter to President Biden, urging the approval of a major disaster declaration and activation of critical FEMA public assistant and support for recovery efforts. The State of Montana submitted a disaster declaration request to the federal government on June 15, 2022 in response to major flooding across south-central Montana, which was approved by President Biden the next day. Severe weather has resulted in significant property damage to homes, businesses, roads, sewers, water systems and Yellowstone National Park. Acting Governor Kirsten Juras declared a statewide disaster on June 14, 2022.

