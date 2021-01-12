Tester to host forum on congressional challenges

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/12/21

Montana Sen. Jon Tester is set to host a forum presented by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University on Friday, Jan. 15, to discuss the challenges faced by Congress “in a time of social division and media mistrust, as well as opportunities to move America forward with respect and common purpose,” according to a Jan. 11 MSU press release. Tester is a third-generation farmer in Big Sandy and is serving his third term as senator. He’ll also discuss his book, “Grounded: A Senator’s Lessons on Winning Back Rural America,” and will field questions afterward. Those interested in attending can register here.