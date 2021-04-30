The 67th Montana Legislature adjourns

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/30/21

Sine die was the word of the day at the 67th Montana Legislature on April 29 and a note they ended on, closing out nearly four months of deliberation in the Republican-lead team of lawmakers. Montana’s 50 state senators and 100 state representatives deliberated 1,313 bills. Four hundred became laws and another 300 are awaiting Gov. Greg Gianforte’s signature. Laws ranged from covering transgender and women’s rights, to COVID-19 vaccine opposition, changes to voting access, broadband expansion and public education. Read Montana Free Press’ breakdown of winners and losers.