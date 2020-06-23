The distinctive characteristics of MT’s protests

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 6/23/20

Mara Silvers, a reporter for Slate, returns to her home state for a two-part audio series about the form Montana protests have taken in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis. While Montana is predominantly White, rallies and marches have been organized in several towns and cities over the last few weeks in support of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). Some organizers, particularly those of color, are navigating bigotry from those who oppose the public rallies. “[Counterprotesters are] not all there for the same reason. Some are there trying to intimidate the protesters,” said Silvers, commentating a protest she attended in Helena. She describes groups with rifles and ammo patrolling the protests, claiming their presence is meant to be protective of the protesters.