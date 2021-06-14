The ELM, Bozeman’s newest music venue, releases initial lineup

LOGJAM PRESENTS

BOZEMAN – Montana-based entertainment company Logjam Presents has announced the Grand Opening and initial lineup for Bozeman, Montana’s newest concert venue, The ELM.

Located on the corner of South 7th Avenue and Short Street in Bozeman’s emerging Midtown District, the brand new 1,100-cap venue will open its doors on September 3, 2021 to welcome eight-time Grammy nominee Death Cab for Cutie. The Grand Opening will be followed by performances from electronic future-bass duo Louis The Child (Sep. 7), Perfume Genius (Sep. 11) and Future Islands (Sep. 14).

Other concerts announced include popular soul/R&B ensemble Lake Street Dive (Sep. 21), Bozeman natives Pinky & the Floyd (Sep. 25), a seated performance with singer-songwriter Todd Snider (Oct. 1), Lucy Dacus (Oct. 4), and an evening of American Southern soul-rock with JJ Grey & Mofro (Nov. 14) among several others.

“The ELM is exactly what Bozeman needs,” says Ryan Torres, VP of Marketing for Logjam Presents. “Nationally touring artists have long needed a dedicated venue in Bozeman. With the new ELM, Bozemanites now have an opportunity to experience world-class entertainment in a state-of-the-art venue right in their own backyard. This will bring an entirely new caliber of entertainment to the area.”

Death Cab for Cutie says, “Bozeman, we can’t wait to play a show to break in The Elm for the beautiful venue’s grand opening this September! Get your tickets and we’ll see you there!”

“Pinky and the Floyd is super excited to be a part of the inaugural lineup for Bozeman’s newest venue, The ELM,” Bozeman-based Pinky and the Floyd said in a statement. “Having built the band around Bozeman’s high energy and passion for live music, Pinky is certain that the same passion and love for live entertainment is what built The ELM. From its contemporary architecture to its modern sound and production to its efficient customer circulation, this venue will be a welcome addition to Bozeman’s growing Midtown district and the ideal environment for taking in some live Pink Floyd music! We invite you to celebrate the triumphant return to live music with Pinky and the Floyd, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at The ELM in Bozeman!”

Tickets for the grand opening and initial lineup of events will go on sale this Friday, June 18 and will be available online only at logjampresents.com starting at 10 a.m. For those interested in getting tickets ahead of the crowd, Logjam Presents will be hosting a venue presale online only from 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021. Patrons can sign up for the presale password through the event pages at www.logjampresents.com/events/.

The ELM Initial Concert Lineup

Sep. 03 – Grand Opening: Death Cab for Cutie

Sep. 07 – Louis the Child

Sep. 11 – Perfume Genius

Sep. 14 – Future Islands

Sep. 16 – TBA

Sep. 21 – Lake Street Dive

Sep. 25 – Pinky & the Floyd

Sep. 28 – Tennis

Oct. 01 – Todd Snider

Oct. 04 – Lucy Dacus

Oct. 10 – TBA

Oct. 19 – Tech N9ne

Oct. 25 – TBA

Nov. 05 – TBA

Nov. 14 – JJ Grey & Mofro

Nov. 15 – Heartless Bastards

Dec. 16 – TBA

Dec. 30, 31 – TBA

Feb. 18 – Zoso

Mar. 03 – Brother Ali

Apr. 15 – Portland Cello Project

And many more to be announced

About The ELM

Building The ELM from the ground up, Logjam has designed a world-class venue that offers great functionality with contemporary architecture. The ELM provides best-in-class sound and production, excellent sight lines and efficient customer circulation throughout the building.

Logjam has worked closely alongside sound technicians and architects to ensure that The ELM delivers a top-notch sonic experience through substantial investments in acoustic treatments. Similarly, each architectural component was designed in the context of great functional design to allow patrons to move freely throughout the venue, while creating safe and secure entry points and an efficient concession design.

From its modern design to best-in-class customer flow, to consistently great concertgoer view lines, to exceptional artist production, The ELM aims to be the best venue of its size in the Western US — all owned and operated by an independent Montana company.

About Logjam Presents

Logjam Presents is an independent, Montana-based venue operator and promoter of entertainment events and private functions. The Missoula-based owners of Logjam Presents own the 1,500 capacity Wilma, the 4,500 capacity KettleHouse Amphitheater and the 600 capacity Top Hat Lounge — all three venues located in greater Missoula. Logjam is also the exclusive promoter for Missoula’s 14,000 capacity outdoor stadium Ogren Park. With an exclusive focus on the Montana music scene, Logjam Presents is committed to creating a world-class customer experience in state-of-the-art venues. For more information visit www.logjampresents.com, or follow @logjampresents on social media.