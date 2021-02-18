The end of county health mandates?

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/18/21

A house bill that would retroactively do away with local health rules has advanced with a 66-36 vote, reports the Montana Free Press. House Bill 257 prohibits local governments and health officials, from enacting rules that harm local businesses, such as the current mask mandate or hours of operation and capacity restrictions. Supporters of the bill have said that it is intended to ensure in the next pandemic, businesses can operate as they wish, regardless of health ordinances or dangers to the public. Opposition says that it will prevent local health departments from being able to protect their communities.