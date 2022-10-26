Connect with us

The Great DuBois to perform at WMPAC on Oct. 26

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER.

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BIG SKY—The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center’s fall season continues when the circus comes to town on Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. The Great  DuBois is a fast-paced, high energy circus show for all ages that  showcases incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial,  circus stunts, contortion and magic, all tied up with comedic audience  interaction. 

Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy both come from multiple generations of circus families, and have created the most unique  two-person circus on Earth. The Great DuBois have amassed an  impressive list of credits, including features in Broadway’s Tony Award winning “Pippin” and Hugh Jackman’s hit movie “The Greatest Showman,”  plus performances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” Britney Spears’ World Circus Tour, and in the movie “Burlesque,” to highlight a few. 

Season packages and single tickets are available at www.warrenmillerpac.org. 

