The great ‘property gold rush’

6 hours ago

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/21/20

The median price of a single-family home around Bozeman jumped $94,000 from July to August, increasing to approximately $710,000, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors, and a lot of buyers are just fine buying sight unseen. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport added five flights a day this summer and unveiled a new concourse just last week. Southwest Montana is on the map, and those who were once content with city life are seeking asylum from the pandemic, civil unrest and wildfires. As the population grows—faster than any other micropolis in the country—residents and city officials alike are grappling with the same question: how do we grow responsibly?

