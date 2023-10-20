The Great Pumpkin Giveaway returns for another year tomorrow, Oct. 21

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Community Food Bank will be holding the Great Pumpkin Giveaway at the Wilson Plaza tomorrow, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those in the Halloween spirit can make a canned food donation, 10 cans, 10 lbs, or $10 for a pumpkin. Each donation awards a pumpkin of their choosing from a great selection.

At this time, the food bank is in need of soup, rice, beans, and canned and boxed meals, according to Big Sky Town Center. All of the pumpkins have been donated by the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and there will be snacks and drinks from Sweet Buns Bakery and Catering.

The Halloween festivities continue after the giveaway with a showing of the original Hocus Pocus on an outdoor screen from 8 to 9:30 p.m.