Connect with us

Local News

The Great Pumpkin Giveaway returns for another year tomorrow, Oct. 21

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

on

OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

EBS STAFF 

The Big Sky Community Food Bank will be holding the Great Pumpkin Giveaway at the Wilson Plaza tomorrow, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those in the Halloween spirit can make a canned food donation, 10 cans, 10 lbs, or $10 for a pumpkin. Each donation awards a pumpkin of their choosing from a great selection.

At this time, the food bank is in need of soup, rice, beans, and canned and boxed meals, according to Big Sky Town Center. All of the pumpkins have been donated by the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and there will be snacks and drinks from Sweet Buns Bakery and Catering.

The Halloween festivities continue after the giveaway with a showing of the original Hocus Pocus on an outdoor screen from 8 to 9:30 p.m. 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Jen Clancey is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2023

Filter Events

20oct7:00 pm10:00 pmLPHS Senior Night Football vs. Deer Lodge7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Lone Peak High School

21oct4:00 pm6:00 pmWMPAC: Lynn Trefzger4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Warren Miller Performing Arts CenterEvent Type :ArtsEvent City:Big Sky

21oct7:00 pm9:00 pmWMPAC: Lynn Trefzger7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Warren Miller Performing Arts CenterEvent Type :ArtsEvent City:Big Sky

23oct5:45 pm7:00 pmCommunity Information Session on 191 Assessment5:45 pm - 7:00 pm Event Type :EducationEvent City:Big Sky

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X