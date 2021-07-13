The best of what makes Montana great

By Brooke Constance White

Special advertisement

The Reserve at Willow Creek offers all that makes Montana great—truly the best of everything! Located against the Bangtail Mountains in southwest Montana, the 157 +/- acre parcels offers breathtaking views, unparalleled privacy, and wide-open spaces, all within 25 minutes of Livingston, Montana.

The varied topography gives each parcel unique character and views, all while being adjacent to the Bangtail Mountains and Bridger Canyon. Each of the lots, which are accessed by a private road through the community, is different and has features such as sage meadows, rock outcroppings, cliff bands, tree stands, and more.

And the best part? The buyers can do whatever they want with the property. They could build a home and/or barn within a five-acre building envelope. There is enough open space for horseback riding, off-roading, hunting, hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and much more! The possibilities are truly endless at the Reserve!

And if that’s not enough, the surrounding views are jaw-dropping; the jagged peaks of the Absaroka and Crazy mountain ranges, Bangtail Ridge, and great Western Prairies stretch as far as the eye can see.

Although the Reserve is rural and there are wide open vistas all around, it’s only 25 minutes from downtown Livingston! And aside from being a world-class recreational and fly-fishing destination, the community offers great dining, shopping, and entertainment options for all. The Reserve offers the best of everything – unfettered access to the outdoors but also a nearby cultural scene with great restaurants, boutiques, and nightlife.

A bonus is that The Reserve at Willow Creek is only an hour’s drive to downtown Bozeman and Yellowstone International Airport making it easy to fly and in out of. Property owners will also enjoy close access to Yellowstone National Park’s north entrance, located 50 miles away near Gardiner, Montana. Again, it’s features like this that showcase the perfect balance of rural living coupled with access to community and culture.

“This reserve provides the freedom to create something of your own, on your own piece of land,” EJ Daws of L&K Real Estate, co-listing agent for The Reserve, said. “As Montana grows, this opportunity to own land with unobstructed views this close to Livingston and Bozeman is rare.”

