The residents of Bozeman Pond

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/22/21

There’s a community living down at Bozeman Pond, a community that gathers, shares food, helps each other when in need. They consider each other neighbors and friends, despite the fact that they live in tents. Despite the efforts of the Human Resource Development Council and other area nonprofits, it’s hard to keep people off the streets and under roofs during an unprecedented real estate market and housing shortage.

“There’s the perceived idea of the camp at the pond — that people without homes are more dangerous, dirtier or less deserving of community than those who are able to afford apartments and homes in Bozeman, where the median price for a single-family home was $769,000 in August 2021,” writes Bozeman Daily Chronicle reporter Melissa Loveridge. “And then there’s the one that exists in reality — it’s not without problems, but it has community gatherings, groups going together to worship services and people helping each other when sick or in need.”