The Rut Mountain Runs adds avenues of inclusion for 2022 races

EBS STAFF

The Rut Mountain Runs has partnered with the Inclusive Outdoors Project for its 2022 races in hopes of diversifying its applicant pool.

The partnership is designating 40 spots for runners from historically marginalized groups, according to an Inclusive Outdoors Project social media post, including BIPOC, adaptive and LGBTQIA2S+ athletes.

The Rut event registration opened on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and sold out within hours. The 40 spots have been reserved for the applicants who identify with the marginalized groups listed above, but applications do not guarantee a spot in the race, the Rut website says.

Additionally, the two groups will offer a scholarship program for runners in-need of financial assistance. The Rut will cover all entry fee costs for those that need financial assistance.

The application period for both a spot in The Rut and scholarships is open through Jan. 25. The Inclusive Outdoors Project will then go through a week-long selection process of the applicants.

“On a personal level, I’m excited to see the sports of trail running and ultrarunning grow and become more diverse in the coming years,” Mike Foote, race director of the Rut told I Run Far. “And it’s obvious that will only happen if this community takes an active role in creating space for that inclusion and diversity,” Foote added.

Inclusive Outdoors Project was co-founded by Vasu Sojitra, a professional skier who had his leg amputated at 9 months old after being diagnosed with septicemia. Inclusive Outdoors Project seeks to break down the access barriers between outdoor-based organizations and historically marginalized communities.

Visit runtherut.com/advocacy/ for more information.