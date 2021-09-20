The science behind masking

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/20/21

On Aug. 31, the office of Gov, Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services issued an emergency rule urging schools to consider “parental concerns” over mask mandates, and cited a list of sources that question the effectiveness of masks reducing viral transmission. Following the release of this rule, Montana Free Press spoke with state medical professionals and outlined some of the common misunderstandings of mask wearing in a recent article.