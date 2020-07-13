The secret nature of MT inmate deaths

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/13/20

The Montana Department of Corrections is under fire for a lack of transparency surrounding inmate deaths, according to the Billings Gazette editorial board. In a report first published by the Missoulian, it was revealed that 20 people have died in the custody of the DOC since their policy of notifying the public of inmate deaths was reversed last fall—15 of those deaths were this year, a total higher than the previous two years combined. “We believe the decision to stop notifications is so antithetical to good government that Gov. Bullock should immediately intervene and mandate the resumption of prompt public/media notification of inmate deaths, and we call for him to do so,” said the Gazette.