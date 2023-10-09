The Silhouettes join WMPAC’s fall season

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center’s family oriented fall season continues this Saturday, Oct. 14, with highly creative, mesmerizing storytelling shadow dance from The Silhouettes, performing at 4 and 7 p.m.

Founded in 2009, The Silhouettes—first runner-up on “America’s Got Talent” in 2011 and Golden Buzzer winners on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2020”—is America’s premiere shadow-dance company, created and directed by Lynne Waggoner-Patton. The company trains, films and performs their live shows at their own theatre in Westminster, Colorado. Using light, color, video, photographs, dance, acting and mime, the actors onstage (many of them children) perform stories that unfold with depth, intrigue, beauty and mystique.

The Silhouettes’ acclaimed show “LOVE Happens” is an entertaining, family friendly shadow dance story about the myriad ways we all feel love in the world. The production takes you on an emotional journey of laughter, tears and goosebumps, and will infuse you with love for your community and the richness of the world around us.

Tickets and Fall Season packages are on sale at warrenmillerpac.org.