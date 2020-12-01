The Town Race Series shredding back to town

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – In partnership with Outlaw Partners, publisher of Explore Big Sky, Big Sky Resort is pleased to announce that the Town Race Series is shredding back into Big Sky, starting Jan. 13 through March 3 (no race Feb. 17) on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The on-slope competition, open to skiers and snowboarders, encourages teams of up to eight people (minimum one female per team), to compete on Big Sky Resort’s NASTAR course on the Ambush run. Following each race, participants are invited to convene outside, with social distancing practices in place, at Vista Hall for a free beer, raffle prizes and revelry as results are announced. The top six finishers from each team will score each week.

NASTAR, or “National Standard Race,” is the world’s largest public grassroots ski racing program, developed by Ski Magazine in 1968, according to the NASTAR website. Through a handicap system, participants can compare their times to competitors across the country, regardless of when or where they race.

Participants earn a handicap when they race, which represents the difference between their race time and the par time, which is set by U.S. Ski Team alumni. Each competitor is then able to measure how close they were to the “fastest possible time” set by the U.S. Ski Team pace-setter for that course.

Registration is $75 per person and is now open. Racers will need a lift ticket or season pass to ride up the lift, which are not included in registration price. Team captains must reach out to register team names via email at lucia.damberg@bigskyresort.com. Once the team name is in the system, the resort will send a registration link to each participant. Grab your favorite snow bunnies and register before Jan. 3.

Visit bigskyresort.com/raceseries for more information.