Three small fires mark start to Yellowstone fire season

Fire danger listed as high throughout Yellowstone National Park

EBS STAFF

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Three small wildland fires have ignited and since been contained in Yellowstone National Park this summer, marking the beginning of the park’s wildfire season. The park has rated fire danger as high.

The Gray Fire was detected by an aircraft on Aug. 29 near Fawn Pass. The 0.1-acre fire resulted from a lightning strike and was quickly contained by park crews, according to a YNP press release. No closures are anticipated.

Lightning ignited another blaze on Aug. 16 near U.S. Highway 191 inside the park boundary. The Telemark Fire burned in brush in timber but did not exceed an area of more than 100 square feet. U.S. Forest Service fire crews contained the fire and will continue to monitor the area.

The Obsidian Fire—the first fire of the season—began on July 20 as a vehicle fire in the Old Faithful parking lot. Flames moved from the vehicle to nearby grass and burned one pine tree before being suppressed the same day.

There are no current fire restrictions within Yellowstone, however fire danger is listed as high parkwide and staff is prepared to implement restrictions if dry conditions persist.

Campfires are only permitted within designated fire rings in campgrounds and select backcountry campsites and must be attended at all times. Campfires should be extinguished and cold to the touch before being abandoned.

Up-to-date fire activity within Yellowstone can be found on the park’s website.