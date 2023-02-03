Tinworks Art names Jenny Moore as founding director

EBS STAFF

The board of directors at Tinworks Art, an immersive art gallery in Bozeman’s Northeast Neighborhood, appointed Jenny Moore as the gallery’s founding director, according to a Feb. 1 press release. The board selected Moore after a national search for a director, the release said. She will start the position in March.

Moore was a curator at the New Museum and at the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts in New York City until she became the director at the contemporary Chinati Foundation art museum in Marfa, Texas from 2013 to 2022 where she led the museum through a period of significant growth.

“From her work in Marfa, we know Jenny to be a passionate advocate for artists, artistic production, and community engagement,” said Greg Arvis, chair of the Tinworks Art board in the release. “She has the broad experience, proven leadership skills, and sincere enthusiasm to lead Tinworks Art through this important period of growth and establish it as a distinct cultural hub and artistic innovator in the field of contemporary art in Bozeman, the region and beyond.”

Tinworks Art was established in 2019, and according to the release, the board hopes Moore’s guidance will lead the gallery “into its next era” through growing its contemporary art program, activating site-specific commissions and formalizing operations.

“Tinworks Art presents a unique opportunity to build a new organization, one open to unbounded possibilities for artistic experimentation in a spectacular place,” said Moore in the release. “I have been drawn to artist centered alternative spaces since my early professional days in New York. Having grown up in a small, rural community, and having spent the last decade in the far west Texas frontier, I believe in the power and potential of places set apart from established art world centers.”

Moore holds a master’s of arts degree from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College and a bachelor’s of arts degree in cultural anthropology from Wake Forest University.

Tinworks Art is located at 719 N. Ida Avenue in Bozeman, Montana, and is open seasonally from July to October. For more information visit tinworksart.org.