Top Southwest Montana property listings

Special advertising section

The opportunity of wide open spaces

For generations, Americans have moved West in search of a more agrarian lifestyle and a slower, quieter pace of life. The same migration is happening today as people value recreation and health over the amenities that metropolises have to offer. Even as real estate across the country slows, in Southwest Montana it isn’t. The appeal for wide open spaces is growing as the great western migration gains momentum—snag your piece of paradise before it’s gone.

1. Gallatin Preserve Tract 1

Listed by Martha Johnson with The Big Sky Real Estate Co.

A stunning 189-acre tract with a 10-acre building envelope of which you can identify a 5-acre building site. Rolling meadows, old growth forests and views of the mountains that go on forever! Home to elk herds, moose, bear, deer and nesting cranes to name a few of mother nature’s creatures that call this home. The property hosts Spring Creek tributaries and the Southfork of the Westfork of the Gallatin River (one of the blue ribbon trout streams of the world). Gallatin Preserve is the best of both worlds as you have your ranch in Montana with privacy, views and access to the river, yet restaurants, shopping, movie theater, grocery stores are just two miles down the road in the Big Sky Town Center and this property borders the Yellowstone Club! A Golf or Ski Social Membership at Spanish Peaks Mountain Club comes with each property but is not required. Contact Martha Johnson at 406.580.5891 or email martha@bigsky.com

2. Cottonwood Bench Ranch

Listed by Claire Gillam with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties

With a 360-degree views on top of the world, this pristine property reveals a spectacular view of each mountain range that surrounds the Gallatin Valley: the Bridgers, Hyalites, Spanish Peaks and the Tobacco Roots. Clear, icy water flowing from the Hyalite mountains with 1866 water rights, provides productive hay and wheat fields along with verdant fields for grazing. There are three cascading tiers of terrain lined with massive Cottonwood Groves, created by the three waterways flowing across the land. This 253.44-acre property at the base of Cottonwood Canyon is conserved and is adjacent to two other conservation easements to provide incredible privacy. This land has it all: beauty, productivity and privacy along with the luxury of easy access to both vibrant Bozeman and all of Big Sky amenities. There are two gorgeous building sites to choose from. You can build your dream home or just enjoy walking, riding horses or cross country skiing on this special property. This property is listed for $3,300,000 by Claire Gillam with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, MLS # 344451. Contact Claire at (406) 581-4070 or claire.gillam@bhhsmt.com

3. Rocking S7 Ranch Lot 4

Listed by L&K Real Estate

Amazing views within a shared lifestyle community. Just northwest of Bozeman, Montana is the Dry Creek Drainage, an area known for abundant wildlife, meandering creeks and streams, and commanding views of the Bridger Mountain Range. The Rocking S7 Ranch is the ideal combination of outdoor recreation and proximity to one of the West’s most appealing communities. Whether your passion is fly fishing for wild trout, upland bird or big game hunting, hiking, biking, Nordic skiing or just relaxing, the Rocking S7 Ranch provides a superb home base. With spectacular views in every direction, this home site at the Rocking S7 Ranch lives large, while maintaining proximity to Bozeman. As part of a shared lifestyle community, owners enjoy recreational benefits including a pond and creek for fishing, as well as managed agriculture

which offsets association dues. This is a superb opportunity for anyone looking for space and acreage but also the desire to be close to in-town amenities. Contact listing agent Ryan Kulesza with L&K Real Estate at 406-995-2404 or ryan@lkrealestate.com