‘Top talent’ to perform on Labor Day Weekend

Tips Up, Outlaw Partners present Thunderpussy, Jamie McLean Band

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY ­– Nationally renowned bands will hit the stage this Labor Day Weekend in Big Sky, bringing both the soul of the south and the spunk of unapologetic rock to the heart of town.

Presented by Outlaw Partners, publisher of this newspaper, as well as Tips Up restaurant and retro ski bar, Thunderpussy and the Jamie McLean Band will bring a party spirit to the last weekend of summer. Tickets are selling fast, but a few remain for rock n’ roll fans looking to join in summer’s last dance.

As Big Sky’s newest music site, Tips Up creates an atmosphere where all are welcome to join the party.

“It’s exciting to have this venue that can attract top talent here in Big Sky,” said Outlaw Partners VP of Events Ennion Williams.

The weekend will kick off with Thunderpussy on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Tips Up. The Seattle-based band was launched into the public eye by famed Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready when he helped them release their first single, “Velvet Noose,” in 2018. Since then, the all-female group has been on a roll, lighting up venues, including Outlaw Partners’ Peak to Sky in 2019, bringing energy and captivating audacity to their growing fan base.

In sequined glory, Thunderpussy invites their audience to relinquish inhibitions and join them on their ride to “a better place and time,” according to the band’s website.

To cap off the weekend, the Jamie McLean Band will continue the party at Tips Up with songs punctuated by McLean’s unforgettable guitar performances. His songs are at once soulful and inviting, as well as nostalgic and anecdotal.

Jamie McLean and his band will follow Thunderpussy with a performance at Tips Up on Sept. 5. PHOTO BY EVAN FELTS

From Gregg Allman to the Tedeschi Trucks band, McLean and his crew have played with the best of them, and they’ll bring with them experience and a humble clout to their show that’s celebrated as an exceptional live performance.

“After a great summer of music at Tips Up, we’re blowing it out with the biggest acts of the year and couldn’t be more excited to have these premiere performers,” said Tips Up Booking Manager Brian Stumpf.

Get your tickets here before they’re gone.