Tree well death at Bridger Bowl

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 2/17/21

Bridger Bowl Ski Area announced on Feb. 16 that a fatality occurred within the ski boundary after a 21-year-old skier was reported missing by his party and was later found by Bridger Bowl Ski Patrol in a tree well unresponsive. “On behalf of all of us at Bridger Bowl, I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the loved one lost in this tragic incident,” said General Manager Bob Petitt in a press release.

They also reminded skiers and riders that it is always a good idea to go with a partner, especially when in trees and when there is deep snow. The death at Bridger Bowl follows a tree well death at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on Feb. 14. A man visiting from Virginia was reported missing and with help from Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue, patrollers found him unresponsive in a tree well after seeing his snowboard.