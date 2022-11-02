Trick? Treat? A spooky evening in Big Sky 

Twix bars an established local favorite; parents showing regulatory trend against excess candy intake.

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

On the cool, half-moon night of Oct. 31, Big Sky locals young and old took to the streets in pursuit of Halloween candy and a good time.

Explore Big Sky was on-scene to speak with trick-or-treaters in the Ramshorn neighborhood in the canyon and the South Fork of Meadow Village. Local kids predicted the size and durability of their candy haul, shared strategies for maximizing their quantity and reported their favorite sweets.

In the early footsteps of his trick-or-treat adventure, one Big Sky 3-year-old shed his yellow excavator costume, keeping only his regular clothes and yellow hard-hat. The excavator’s father had no choice but to carry the suit, as his mother’s hands were occupied pushing her “zero [year-old]” peapod in a stroller.

Later, an 8-year-old cop estimated that she would receive “100… thousand” units of candy. She said that amount would last her, “let’s see… forever?”

Her brother, 6-year-old Batman took a more conservative approach. When asked how much candy he’d eat on Halloween, he said, “probably two.”

Batman expects his stash to last fifty thousand million years.

Buzz Lightyear, Woody and “Working Guy” wait patiently outside the Fire Station No. 1 before seeking another candy source. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

One trick-or-treater, “Alien abducting me,” estimated the amount of candy he would receive.

“Probably like 30 million bucks,” he said, adding that his supply will most likely last one day.

One unicorn thinks he can stretch his candy for an entire year. He’s done it for two months before, so he just needs to pace himself.

His friend, “Man riding a blow-up turkey”, shared his strategy:

“Go to every house, find the ones that don’t have anyone or any sign,” he said, leaving little to the imagination as to how one accumulates a massive candy supply.

Curiously, they say they only take one in these situations, and they never hit houses twice.

Ten-year-old Morty (from “Rick and Morty”) said his candy will last for two months, “knowing [his] mom.”

Morty’s friend is a monkey. He believes that running is the best way to amass a huge candy source, and he said he’s motivated by the prospect of trading in his candy to his mother for a KUIU hunting jacket.

“Ghost that’s made out of electricity” and “Hangry expressed in a person” hatched a plan to deceive the neighborhood. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

EBS spoke with “‘Hangry’ expressed in a person,” whose mouth appears ready to consume candy at an unusually high rate to remedy the combined effects of hunger and anger. To keep up with his hanger, he explained his plan to get as much candy as possible.

“Go to houses that you’ve already gone to, and just don’t wear the mask,” Hangry said. “We’re gonna do that five times.”

Hangry will need to eat his candy in two days before his mom throws it away.

His family friend dressed as “Ghost that’s made out of electricity,” and hoped to collect 20 pounds of candy. Both Hangry and the Ghost agreed that their main goal is to get more candy than their brothers and sisters.

Cause for concern, or urban myth?

Defending Super Bowl Champion Matthew Stafford shared anecdotal concerns he had heard about Halloween candy.

“I’m probably not going to eat a ton because there’s a bunch of things saying that there’s people passing out fake candy and they’re actually drugs, so before I eat my candy I’m going to have to ask my parents because people are handing out drugs instead of candy and it’s been killing a lot of kids,” he said.

“Sour patch is, like, really dangerous,” said Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams.

Stafford added that skittles and smarties are not to be trusted.

When asked if they have any favorite candy worth eating poison, Stafford said he would not eat any contaminated treat.

Adams, however, said he would eat poisoned Twix. A young boy named Nash agreed. Twix bars were named as the favorite candy of numerous trick-or-treaters, more than any other candy.

Dressed as “nothing” and not carrying any sort of bucket or bag, Nash revealed his plan to put candy in his pockets and his mouth.

“I have four [Twix] in my pocket,” Nash told EBS.

Stafford added a final comment:

“We’re going to be here at midnight,” he said. “We’re going to go up to the houses, and pound on the door. And if nobody answers, we’re going to yell, ‘FBI open up!’”