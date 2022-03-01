Trucker ‘Freedom Convoy’ to cause traffic delays in Belgrade

EBS STAFF

Tomorrow, the U.S. Freedom Convoy is expected to make its way through Belgrade around 4 p.m. causing traffic delays, according to a statement by Gallatin County on Feb. 28. The convoy, a caravan of organizers partaking in a “Peaceful and Patriotic movement for all Americans seeking Truth and Freedom,” are protesting the federal mask mandate, according to their Facebook page.

The U.S. Freedom Convoy is making its way across the country this week on I-90 toward Washington D.C., and traffic impacts are anticipated on Jackrabbit Lane and Amsterdam Road.

Gallatin County suggests the public take alternate routes to avoid traffic:

I-90 exit 299 at Airway Boulevard

Valley Center Road

Thorpe Road

Frontage Road

“The Belgrade Police Department is working with the Central Valley Fire District, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and Gallatin County Emergency Management to ensure traffic impacts from this event are as minimal as possible,” stated the release.