Two dead in murder-suicide in Gallatin Canyon

EBS STAFF

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a woman shot her husband to death on the evening of Oct. 18 before taking her own life.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 7 p.m. reporting gunshots at 20 Cliff Manor Ln., roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway into the Gallatin Canyon. A witness reported that a woman shot at a man before fleeing the scene.

When responders arrived, they found the body of 53-year-old Jason Jones. Jason was a physician at Bozeman Health and practiced medicine in both Big Sky and Bozeman. Preliminary findings suggest Jason died from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators indicated that the suspect was Jason’s 50-year-old spouse, Kimberli Jones.

Kimberli was later found near the Hyalite reservoir dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.