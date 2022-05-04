Two levies pass in school election

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Two Big Sky School District levies passed in the recent local election, according to final unofficial results of the Gallatin County School and Special District Election from May 4.

The general fund levy, intended to provide funds to pay for operating expenses associated with teacher salaries, passed by an almost 60 percent majority with 347 votes for and 234 votes against.

The building reserve levy, which supports the district’s Building Reserve Fund and provides funds to pay for facility maintenance and repair, grounds maintenance and improvements, and equipment upgrades, passed with a 54 percent majority with 306 votes for the levy and 260 against it.

“The trustees are thrilled, I’m thrilled that the community has once again used their voice to support the school from a financial perspective,” said BSSD Superintendent Dustin Shipman.