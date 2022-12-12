Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events: Dec. 12-18
Monday, Dec. 12
- Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Board Game Club at BASE 4:30 p.m.
- Gift Wrapping at Big Sky Community Library, 5:30 p.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Hand-Crafted Snow Globes with Kelly Reynolds at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Trivia Night at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, December 13
- Big Sky Collaborative Coat Drive Ends
- Screening: “Elf” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, December 14
- Big Sky Library Architecture Design Presentation at The Independent, 12 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Godly Play: Afterschool Program at Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.
- The Art of Self Care Workshop at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: “The Grinch” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
- Visit Big Sky Board of Directors Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 p.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- EBS’s Best of Big Sky Awards Party at The Independent, 4:30 p.m.
- Holiday Cookie Decorating Party at BASE, 5:30 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Screening: “White Christmas” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
- Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Alpine Christmas Market at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
- Ugly Sweater Party + Screening of “Christmas Vacation” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- Big Sky Winter Market at Wilson Hotel, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Screening: “Die Hard” at The Independent, 7 p.m., Complimentary
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Wes Urbiniak at The Independent, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: “Miracle on 34th Street” at The Independent, 7 p.m., Complimentary
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- “Roots in the Sky” Chamber Choir Concert at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
