Upcoming events: Dec. 12-18

Monday, Dec. 12

  • Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m. 
  • Board Game Club at BASE 4:30 p.m. 
  • Gift Wrapping at Big Sky Community Library, 5:30 p.m.
  • Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m. 
  • Hand-Crafted Snow Globes with Kelly Reynolds at BASE, 6 p.m. 
  • Trivia Night at Tips Up, 9 p.m. 

Tuesday, December 13

  • Big Sky Collaborative Coat Drive Ends
  • Screening: “Elf” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14

  • Big Sky Library Architecture Design Presentation at The Independent, 12 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
  • Godly Play: Afterschool Program at Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.
  • The Art of Self Care Workshop at BASE, 6 p.m. 
  • Screening: “The Grinch” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

  • Visit Big Sky Board of Directors Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
  • Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 p.m.
  • After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • EBS’s Best of Big Sky Awards Party at The Independent, 4:30 p.m. 
  • Holiday Cookie Decorating Party at BASE, 5:30 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Screening: “White Christmas” at The Independent, 7 p.m. 
  • Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
  • AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

  • Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m. 
  • Alpine Christmas Market at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m. 
  • Ugly Sweater Party + Screening of “Christmas Vacation” at The Independent, 7 p.m. 
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

  • AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m. 
  • Big Sky Winter Market at Wilson Hotel, 5 p.m. 
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Screening: “Die Hard” at The Independent, 7 p.m., Complimentary 
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Wes Urbiniak at The Independent, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Screening: “Miracle on 34th Street” at The Independent, 7 p.m., Complimentary 
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • “Roots in the Sky” Chamber Choir Concert at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

