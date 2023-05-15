Community News
Upcoming events for this week, May 15-21
Monday May 15
Library Storytime, BASE, 10:30 a.m.
Afterschool BASEcamp, BASE, 4 p.m.
Woodburning Community Art Class, BASE, 6 p.m.
Competitive Video Games, The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
Trivia with Captain Kirk, Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday May 16
Toddler Tuesday, BASE, 10 a.m.
Afterschool BASEcamp, BASE, 4 p.m.
AA Meeting, Big Sky Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Screening: Builder, The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Wednesday May 17
St. Joseph Mass, Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
Afterschool BASEcamp, BASE, 4 p.m.
Trivia Night, The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
Thursday May 18
All Levels Pottery, BASE, 8 a.m.
Al-Anon Meeting, Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.
AA Meeting, Big Sky Chapel, 7pm
Friday May 19
Open Pottery Studio, BASE, 10 a.m.
Small Business Roundtable, Virtual Event, 8:30 a.m.
Big Sky Golf Course Opening Day, Big Sky Golf Course, 8 a.m.
Saturday May 20
AA Meeting, Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
St Joseph’s Mass, Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
Sunday May 20
St. Joseph’s Mass, Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
All Saints in Big Sky, Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service, Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.