Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
Monday, Nov. 28
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independet, 6 p.m.
- Draw Your Own Pet Portrait with Megan Buecking at BASE, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Big Sky Collaborative Coat Drive at Big Sky Community Food Bank, through Dec. 13
- November Specialty Class: Qigong with Sofia at Santosha Wellness Center, 12 p.m.
- Art Studio Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Godly Play Afterschool Program at Big Sky Chapel 4 p.m.
- Sgraffito Clay Mugs with Katherine Berceau at BASE 6 p.m.
- ABC’s of Neurological & Behavioral Concerns in Childhood at Big Sky Library, 6:30 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Gina Still Smoking, Artist in Residence Fashion Show at WMPAC, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
- Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Date Night for Parents at BASE, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Marcedes Carol at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Her Gift, Her Creation at WMPAC, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
