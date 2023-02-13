Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week
Monday, Feb. 13
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- BSSEF Viking Classic Nordic Skiing Race at Big Sky Resort Golf Course, 4 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Brian Stumpf at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Visit Big Sky Board of Directors Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Big Sky SNO Climate Action Launch with Conrad Anker at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: One Leaf at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
- BSCO Social Cross-Country Ski at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Montana Territory Hat Co. Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
- Aprés Ski with DJs Take A Chance and Jenn N’ Juice at Big Sky Resort Mountain Village, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Kevin Griffin at Montage Big Sky, 8:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Jamie Wyman Band at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb 18
- Clovis Jewelry Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 10 a.m.
- Snowman Making Contest at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
- Fawn & Co. Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
- Aprés Ski with DJ Take A Chance at Big Sky Resort Mountain Village, 3 p.m.
- Big Sky Winter Market at Wilson Hotel, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Large Human at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Brick Bound Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
- Aprés Ski with DJ Chedda at Big Sky Resort Mountain Village, 3 p.m.
- Cookie Decorating Class at Montage Big Sky, 4 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
