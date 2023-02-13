Connect with us

Arts & Entertainment

Upcoming events this week

Avatar photo

Published

16 hours ago

on

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
  • BSSEF Viking Classic Nordic Skiing Race at Big Sky Resort Golf Course, 4 p.m.
  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
  • Learn to Skate (6-8)  at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Brian Stumpf at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • Visit Big Sky Board of Directors Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
  • Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
  • ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Big Sky SNO Climate Action Launch with Conrad Anker at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: One Leaf at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

  • BSCO Social Cross-Country Ski at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Montana Territory Hat Co. Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
  • Aprés Ski with DJs Take A Chance and Jenn N’ Juice at Big Sky Resort Mountain Village, 3 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Kevin Griffin at Montage Big Sky, 8:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Jamie Wyman Band at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 18 

  • Clovis Jewelry Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 10 a.m.
  • Snowman Making Contest at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
  • Fawn & Co. Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
  • Aprés Ski with DJ Take A Chance at Big Sky Resort Mountain Village, 3 p.m.
  • Big Sky Winter Market at Wilson Hotel, 5 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Large Human at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Brick Bound Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 2 p.m.
  • Aprés Ski with DJ Chedda at Big Sky Resort Mountain Village, 3 p.m.
  • Cookie Decorating Class at Montage Big Sky, 4 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

february, 2023

Filter Events

No Events

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X