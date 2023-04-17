Community News
Upcoming events this week April 17-23
Monday, April 17
- AA Women’s Meeting at Big Sky Christian Fellowship Offices, 5:30 p.m.
- NA Meeting at Big Sky Medical Center, 6:30 p.m.
- Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
- Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m.
- Big Sky School District Board Meeting at Ophir Elementary Conference Room, 3:45 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
- Screening: “The Grand Bizarre” at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Medical Center, 12 p.m.
- Big Sky School District Bond Information Session at WMPAC, 6:30 p.m.
- Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Robby & Hanna Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
- Visit Big Sky Board of Directors Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
- Top 10 Business Law Headaches and How to Avoid Them at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 1 p.m.
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
- Screening: Throwback Ski Movies at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Road Runner at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, April 21
- Library Storytime at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Big Sky Besties at Big Sky Community Library, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Screening: Concerts on the Big Screen at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Squirrel Gravy at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- End of Season Party ft. Blueberry Junction at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Take A Chance at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
