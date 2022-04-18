Culture
Upcoming events this week: April 18-24
Monday, April 18:
- Kickstart Summer Camp Roundup at HIVE at BASE, 3:30 p.m.
- Live Music: The Damn Duo at Montana Jack, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19:
- Film: “Buried” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20:
- Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Jacob Rountrio at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Thursday, April 21:
- Film: “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: The Damn Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 22:
- Powder Seeker Spring Series at Powder Seeker 6 Base, 11 a.m.
- Water for the Earth: music, speakers and silent auction at The Emerson Center for Arts & Culture, 6 p.m.
- Craig Hall Trio Jazz Night at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Gilda House at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 23:
- “Go with the Flow – a Run for Water” 5K at Gallatin County Regional Park, 9 a.m.
- Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival at Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture, 10 a.m.
- Powder Seeker Spring Series at Powder Seeker 6 Base, 11 a.m.
- Live Music: The Vibe Quartet with Lauren Plant at The Independent, 9 p.m.
- Live Music: Love Darts at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 24:
- Winter Closing Day at Big Sky Resort, 9 a.m.
