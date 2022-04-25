Culture
Upcoming events this week: April 25-May 1
Monday, April 25:
- Montana Mondays: “A River Runs Through It” with Wildrye Distillery tasting and fly casting lessons at The Independent, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26:
- Bingo at The Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Film: “Mavericks” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27:
- Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 28:
- Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Anon at All Saints Chapel, 4 p.m.
- Film: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of the Smaug” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 29:
- Craig Hall Trio Jazz Night at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 30:
- Live Music: The Hu at The Elm, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 1:
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Film: “Bitterbrush” at The Emerson, 7 p.m.
Continue Reading