Culture
Upcoming events this week: Aug. 15-21
Monday, Aug. 15
- Community Yoga at Len Hill Park, 12 p.m.
- Pints with a Purpose at Bridger Brewing, 4 p.m.
- Live Music: Wyatt Hurts at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Mathias at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
- Water & Sewer Board Meeting at the Big Sky Water & Sewer District, 8 a.m.
- Middle Fork Restoration at the Middle Fork Project 3 Restoration Site, 1 p.m.
- Bozeman Farmers Market at Lindley Park, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Film: “Where the Trail Ends” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Brian Stumpf at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Dan Dubuque at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Wildflower and Weed Hike at Beehive Basin, 9 a.m.
- Music in the Garden at The Independent, 5 p.m.
- Music in the Mountains: Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart Band at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
- 10th Annual MSU Community Cat Walk in Downtown Bozeman, 11 a.m.
- Women’s Mountain Biking Clinic at Big Sky Resort, 2-5 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Marino at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Poker and Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Craig Hall Trio and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Stonesman Way at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
- Women’s Shred Fest at Big Sky Resort, 8:15 a.m.
- Spanish Peaks Community Foundation Presents: Big Sky Broadway Jr.’s “The Wizard of Oz” at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Zander Chovanes at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Mike Murray at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Walktic at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Women’s Shred Fest at Big Sky Resort, 8:15 a.m.
- Cruisin’ on Main Car Show in Downtown Bozeman, 9 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Sterling Drake at Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Film: “The Bourne Ultimatum” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
