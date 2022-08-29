Culture
Upcoming events this week: August 29 – September 4
Monday, Aug. 29
- Storytime! with Big Sky Library at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Community Yoga in Len Hill Park, 12 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- Open Studio Painting at BASE, 12 p.m.
- Bozeman Farmers’ Market in Lindley Park, 5 p.m.
- Talk Saves Lives Suicide Prevention Forum at BASE, 6:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- Big Sky Farmers Market in Town Center, 5 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at the Montage Big Sky’s Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- American Legion Post #14 Bingo at the American Legion – Bozeman, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Damn Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
- 25th Annual Big Sky Chamber Four-O-Six Golf Tournament at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Community Potluck at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Music in the Mountains: The Last Revel in Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
- The Rut at Big Sky Resort, 8 a.m.
- Live Jazz: Craig Hall Trio and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
- Art for Everyone at The Wilson Hotel, 7:3o a.m.
- The Rut at Big Sky Resort, 8 a.m.
- Gallatin Valley Farmers Market at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.
- Gallatin Roller Derby vs Ventura County at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Continue Reading