Upcoming events this week: Dec. 27-Jan. 1

13 hours ago

Tuesday, Dec. 27

  • Toddler Tuesdays at BASE, 10 a.m. 
  • Après Special & Live Music at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec.  28

  • Big Sky Fire District Board of Trustees Meeting at Big Sky Water & Sewer District, 8:30 a.m. 
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
  • Ladies’ Night at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Performance: Sierra Hull at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. 

Thursday, Dec. 29

  • Snowman Building Contest at Montage Big Sky 2:30 p.m.
  • Chocolate and Pinot Noir pairing at Montage Big Sky, 4 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Drew Cooper at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

  • Storytime at Big Sky Community Library, 10 a.m.
  • Montana Territory Hat Co. Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 2pm
  • Live Music: Jim Salestrom at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: “Frozen” at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Sausalito Ferry at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve Après at Big Sky Resort, 6 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve Celebration at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve Party at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Big Sky Resort, 9 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Pajamas and Pancakes Brunch at Montage Big Sky, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

