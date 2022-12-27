Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Dec. 27-Jan. 1
Tuesday, Dec. 27
- Toddler Tuesdays at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Après Special & Live Music at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- Big Sky Fire District Board of Trustees Meeting at Big Sky Water & Sewer District, 8:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Ladies’ Night at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Performance: Sierra Hull at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
- Snowman Building Contest at Montage Big Sky 2:30 p.m.
- Chocolate and Pinot Noir pairing at Montage Big Sky, 4 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Drew Cooper at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
- Storytime at Big Sky Community Library, 10 a.m.
- Montana Territory Hat Co. Trunk Show at Montage Big Sky, 2pm
- Live Music: Jim Salestrom at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Screening: “Frozen” at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Sausalito Ferry at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Après at Big Sky Resort, 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Party at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Big Sky Resort, 9 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Pajamas and Pancakes Brunch at Montage Big Sky, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
