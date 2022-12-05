Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Dec. 5-11
Monday, Dec. 5
- Storytime at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Board Game Club at BASE, 4;30 p.m.
- 25th Annual Madrigal Dinner at Bucks T-4, 5 p.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Clay Ornaments with Cezia Costales at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- Toddler Tuesdays at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Aprés Special & Live Music at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Ladies Night at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (Ages 4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- “Cold” Full Moon Pottery with Julie Edwards at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (Ages 6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Al-Anon Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.
- After school ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
- Live Music: Marcedes Carroll at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- 25th Annual Big Sky Christmas Stroll in Meadow Village, 5:30 p.m.
- Pray for Snow Party at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- Bozeman Symphony’s Holiday Spectacular at Wilson Auditorium, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- 25th Annual Big Sky Christmas Stroll in Town Center, 3 p.m.
- Lone Peak Thespian’s “Elf, The Musical” at WMPAC, 4 p.m.
- Small Works for the Holidays Art Show and Reception at BASE, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Marty Pavelich Ice Rink Dedication Ceremony at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:30 p.m.
- Live Music: The Dead and Down at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Montana State University “Big Band Jazz Holidays” Concert at Inspiration Hall at M.S.U., 3:30 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Lone Peak Thespian’s “Elf, The Musical” at WMPAC, 4 p.m.
- Decoupage Picture Frames with Cezia Costales at BASE, 6 p.m.
