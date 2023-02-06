Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Feb. 6-12
Monday, Feb. 6
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- International Guitar Night at WMPAC, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- Big Sky Resort Area District Board Meeting at Big Sky Resort Area District, 9 a.m.
- Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- Community Art Class: Woodburing Pyrography at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Willie Waldman at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
- BSCO Social Cross-Country Ski at Crail Ranch, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Schwer-Toepffer Soirée: Voltaire’s Candide at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Willie Waldman at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
- Facial Gua Sha Class at Santosha Wellness Center, 1 p.m.
- Chocolate, Love & Connection: A Couple’s Workshop at Santosha Wellness Center, 3:30 p.m.
- Big Sky Winter Market at Wilson Hotel, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- NPR’s “Planet Money Live!” at WMPAC, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Powell Brothers at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
Continue Reading