Connect with us

Arts & Entertainment

Upcoming events this week: Feb. 6-12

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, Feb. 6

  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Thursday, Feb. 9 

Friday, Feb. 10

Saturday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 12

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

february, 2023

Filter Events

No Events

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X