Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Jan. 23-29
Monday, Jan. 23
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Art of Self Care Class: Movement & Mantra at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: “Jeremy Jones: Higher” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Big Sky Fire District Board of Trustees Meeting at Big Sky Water and Sewer District, 8:30 a.m.
- Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Screening: Tsering’s Fund’s “Helambu” at Inspiration Hall, 6 p.m.
- Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Hanna & Robbie at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: MT Wild at The Independent, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Marcedes Carrol at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Under the Umbrella at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
- BSCO Social Cross-Country Ski at Community Park, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Big Sky Rotary Gold Auction Dinner at Bucks T-4, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Jacob Rountree at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Big Sky Rotary online Gold Auction closes, Online, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Walkric at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Emma and the Ledge at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Fundraiser for Dale Roberts at Scissorbills Saloon, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: NFL Conference Championships at The Independent, 6:45 p.m.
- Live Music: Band of Drifters Trio at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
