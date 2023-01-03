Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Jan. 3-8
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Korshak Collection Exhibit Opening Night at Bozeman Art Museum, 5 p.m.
- Screening: “Jeremy Jones: Mountain Revelations” at the Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
- Learn to Skate (Ages 4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (Ages 6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: The Damn Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- Community Acupuncture at Santosha Wellness Center, 11 a.m.
- Avalanche Awareness with the Friends of the GNFAC at BASE, 6:30 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Cole Thorne Band at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
- BSCO Social Cross-Country Ski at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Concert Series at the Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Aaron Young at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
- Comedy Performance: Chad Daniels at WMPAC, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Mathias at the Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Swamp Moose at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
