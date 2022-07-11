Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: July 11-17

Monday, July 11

  • Water Quality Monitoring with Gallatin River Task Force, 8 a.m.
  • Ousel Falls Hike at Ousel Falls Trail Head, 9 a.m
  • Flower arranging workshop at Crail Gardens, 12 p.m.
  • Community Crochet and Craft at BASE, 2 p.m.
  • Live Music: Wyatt Hurts at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • Outdoor Futsal at Len Hill Park, 6:30 p.m.
  • Community Theater at The Independent, 7:30 p.m.
  • Film: “Divergent” at Len Hill Park, sunset

Tuesday, July 12

  • ​​Crail Garden open house at Crail Gardens, 4 p.m.
  • Family Roller Skate at Len Hill Park, 5:30 p.m.
  • Intro to Roller Derby at Len Hill Park, 7:30 p.m.
  • Film: “Notes From the Road and Journey On” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

  • Lunch on the Lawn: Estival at The Emerson, 10:30 a.m.
  • Big Sky Art Auction at Big Sky Town Center, 11 a.m.
  • Sidewalk wildflower chalk art at BASE, 1 p.m.
  • Community Board Games at BASE, 2 p.m.
  • Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
  • Open mic night at The Emerson, 5:30 pm
  • Live Music: Brian Stumpf at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Cole Thorne Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

  • Wildflower & Weed Hike at Porcupine Trailhead, 9 a.m.
  • Big Sky Art Auction at Town Center, 11 a.m.
  • Music in the Mountains: The New Orleans Suspects at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
  • Gallatin River Task Force DEQ Public Meeting  at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Music on Main: The Waiting in Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 15

  • Wildflower Photography Workshop at Crail Gardens, 9 a.m.
  • Big Sky Art Auction at Town Center, 11 a.m.
  • Creating Native Landscapes at Crail Gardens, 1 p.m.
  • Big Sky Community Rodeo at Big Sky Events Arena, 6 p.m.
  • Nervous Theatre: “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Craig Hall, Dr Zach Paris, & Michael Steele at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Community Street Dance with BoomBox at Len Hill Park, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

  • Big Sky Art Auction at Town Center, 11 a.m.
  • Big Sky Live Art Auction at Town Center, 6 p.m.
  • The Ahn Trio and the James Sewell Ballet at WMPAC, 7 p.m.
  • Nervous Theatre: “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
  • Film: “High Noon” at The Ellen Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Wes Urbaniak and The Mountain Folk at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Film: “Happy Feet” at The Ellen Theatre, 3 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: The Sprees at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • Celebrity Golf Tournament Cocktail Party and Comedy Show at Big Sky Resort, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nervous Theatre: “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
  • Film: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Open Mic at Haufbrau, 10 p.m.

