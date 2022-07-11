Culture
Upcoming events this week: July 11-17
Monday, July 11
- Water Quality Monitoring with Gallatin River Task Force, 8 a.m.
- Ousel Falls Hike at Ousel Falls Trail Head, 9 a.m
- Flower arranging workshop at Crail Gardens, 12 p.m.
- Community Crochet and Craft at BASE, 2 p.m.
- Live Music: Wyatt Hurts at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Outdoor Futsal at Len Hill Park, 6:30 p.m.
- Community Theater at The Independent, 7:30 p.m.
- Film: “Divergent” at Len Hill Park, sunset
Tuesday, July 12
- Crail Garden open house at Crail Gardens, 4 p.m.
- Family Roller Skate at Len Hill Park, 5:30 p.m.
- Intro to Roller Derby at Len Hill Park, 7:30 p.m.
- Film: “Notes From the Road and Journey On” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
- Lunch on the Lawn: Estival at The Emerson, 10:30 a.m.
- Big Sky Art Auction at Big Sky Town Center, 11 a.m.
- Sidewalk wildflower chalk art at BASE, 1 p.m.
- Community Board Games at BASE, 2 p.m.
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
- Open mic night at The Emerson, 5:30 pm
- Live Music: Brian Stumpf at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Cole Thorne Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
- Wildflower & Weed Hike at Porcupine Trailhead, 9 a.m.
- Big Sky Art Auction at Town Center, 11 a.m.
- Music in the Mountains: The New Orleans Suspects at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
- Gallatin River Task Force DEQ Public Meeting at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Music on Main: The Waiting in Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 15
- Wildflower Photography Workshop at Crail Gardens, 9 a.m.
- Big Sky Art Auction at Town Center, 11 a.m.
- Creating Native Landscapes at Crail Gardens, 1 p.m.
- Big Sky Community Rodeo at Big Sky Events Arena, 6 p.m.
- Nervous Theatre: “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Craig Hall, Dr Zach Paris, & Michael Steele at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Community Street Dance with BoomBox at Len Hill Park, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
- Big Sky Art Auction at Town Center, 11 a.m.
- Big Sky Live Art Auction at Town Center, 6 p.m.
- The Ahn Trio and the James Sewell Ballet at WMPAC, 7 p.m.
- Nervous Theatre: “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
- Film: “High Noon” at The Ellen Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Wes Urbaniak and The Mountain Folk at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Film: “Happy Feet” at The Ellen Theatre, 3 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Live Music: The Sprees at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Celebrity Golf Tournament Cocktail Party and Comedy Show at Big Sky Resort, 6:30 p.m.
- Nervous Theatre: “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
- Film: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Open Mic at Haufbrau, 10 p.m.
