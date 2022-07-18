Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: July 18-24

Monday, July 18

  • Big Sky Community Golf Tournament at Big Sky Resort Golf Course, 11 a.m.
  • Community Yoga at Len Hill Park, 12 p.m.
  • Summer Reading Program at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Pints with a Purpose for Flood Relief at Bridger Brewing, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Wyatt Hurts at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • Western Roots Line Dancing at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Open Mic at Haufbrau, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

  • Gardening Workshop at Historic Crail Ranch, 1 p.m.
  • Community Day & Mutton Bustin’ at Big Sky Events Arena, 2 p.m.
  • Community Bingo Night at Big Sky Events Arena, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Jeni Fleming and Eric Funk at Schwer-Toepffer residence, 6:30 p.m.
  • Outdoor Film: “Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

  • PBR Golf Tournament at Black Bull Golf Course, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
  • Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
  • Open Mic at Emerson Center, 5:30
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

  • Youth Fly Fishing Clinic at BSCO, 9 a.m.
  • Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
  • PBR Night 1 at Big Sky Events Arena, 6 p.m.
  • Music in the Mountains: Chancey Williams at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 22

  • Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
  • Live Music: Tom Marino at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • PBR Night 2 at Big Sky Events Arena, 7 p.m.
  • Film: “Daughter of a Lost Bird” at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Craig Hall, Bob Bowman, Alex Platt at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Tony Marques Band at Big Sky Events Arena SAV Stage, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

  • Workshop on Origin Stories at Tinworks Art, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
  • Live Music: Laura Ortman at Tinworks Art, 5:30 p.m.
  • PBR Night 3 at Big Sky Events Arena, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Hayes Carll at Big Sky Events Arena SAV Stage, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Mike Haring at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • Film: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

