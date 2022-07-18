Culture
Upcoming events this week: July 18-24
Monday, July 18
- Big Sky Community Golf Tournament at Big Sky Resort Golf Course, 11 a.m.
- Community Yoga at Len Hill Park, 12 p.m.
- Summer Reading Program at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Pints with a Purpose for Flood Relief at Bridger Brewing, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Wyatt Hurts at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Western Roots Line Dancing at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Open Mic at Haufbrau, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
- Gardening Workshop at Historic Crail Ranch, 1 p.m.
- Community Day & Mutton Bustin’ at Big Sky Events Arena, 2 p.m.
- Community Bingo Night at Big Sky Events Arena, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Jeni Fleming and Eric Funk at Schwer-Toepffer residence, 6:30 p.m.
- Outdoor Film: “Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
- PBR Golf Tournament at Black Bull Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
- Open Mic at Emerson Center, 5:30
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
- Youth Fly Fishing Clinic at BSCO, 9 a.m.
- Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
- PBR Night 1 at Big Sky Events Arena, 6 p.m.
- Music in the Mountains: Chancey Williams at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 22
- Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
- Live Music: Tom Marino at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- PBR Night 2 at Big Sky Events Arena, 7 p.m.
- Film: “Daughter of a Lost Bird” at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Craig Hall, Bob Bowman, Alex Platt at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Tony Marques Band at Big Sky Events Arena SAV Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
- Workshop on Origin Stories at Tinworks Art, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
- Live Music: Laura Ortman at Tinworks Art, 5:30 p.m.
- PBR Night 3 at Big Sky Events Arena, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Hayes Carll at Big Sky Events Arena SAV Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Big Sky Country State Fair at Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Mike Haring at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Film: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
