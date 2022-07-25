Culture
Upcoming events this week: July 25-31
Monday, July 25
- Pints with a Purpose for Flood Relief at Bridger Brewing, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Wyatt Hurts at Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Film: “The Hunger Games” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
- Summer Reading Program at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Bozeman Farmers’ Market at Lindley Park, 5 p.m.
- Film: “The Wall: Climb for Gold” at The Independent, 5 p.m.
- Tavern Patio Party at Moonlight Basin, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Bozeman Municipal Band at Bogert Park, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
- Open Mic at the Emerson Center, 5:30
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
- Youth Fly Fishing Clinic with BSCO, 9 a.m.
- Music in the Mountains: Will Hoge at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
- Music on Main: Float Like a Buffalo in Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Savvy at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 29
- Total Archery Challenge at Big Sky Resort, 8 a.m.
- Live Music: Tanline Jazz – Berklee School of Music at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Mathias at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
- Total Archery Challenge at Big Sky Resort, 8 a.m.
- Madison Valley Arts Festival at Peter T’s Park, 10 a.m.
- Mountain Mutt Mania at Len Hill Park, 1 p.m.
- Live Music: Peter King at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Max Hay at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Total Archery Challenge at Big Sky Resort, 8 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Film: “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Continue Reading