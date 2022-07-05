Culture
Upcoming events this week: July 5-10
Tuesday, July 5
- Intro to fly fishing with Gallatin River Guides at Deer Creek pullout on Hwy 191, 1 p.m.
- Family Roller Skate at Len Hill Community Park, 5:30 p.m
- Outdoor Group Bike Ride at BASE, 5:30 p.m
- Live Music: Mandy Rowden at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Film: “Valley Uprising” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
- Lunch on the Lawn: Honey and Rye at The Emerson, 10:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Community Board Games at BASE, 2 p.m.
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
- Open mic night at The Emerson, 5:30 pm
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Rubby Hutto & Kent Johnson at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
- Live Music: Jim Salestrom at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Music in the Mountains: Jeffrey Foucault at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
- Music on Main: Wildermiss in Downtown Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Wes Urbaniak at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 8
- Mural unveiling at Tinworks Art, 4:30 p.m.
- Parks, Trails & Recreation Gala at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Film: “The Duke” at The Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Jim Salestrom and Friends at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: StiLlGonE at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
- The Herd Relays trail race at Big Sky Resort, 7:30 a.m.
- Native fashion show at Tinworks Art, 4 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: The Sprees at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Film: “Yesterday” at The Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Savanna Basset at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Kapeeah Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- CureCervicalCancer with Dr. Patricia Gordon at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Film: “Finding Nemo” at The Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m.
- Film: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
