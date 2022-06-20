Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: June 20-26

Monday, June 20

  • After Dark with the Big Sky Library at the Independent, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

  • River Maintenance Day at Deer Creek on U.S. Highway 191, 1 p.m.
  • Big Sky Chamber Black Diamond Business Awards Dinner at Bucks T-4, 5 p.m.
  • Big Sky Weed Pull at Big Sky Community Park, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
  • Big Sky Farmers Market at Big Sky Town Center, 5 p.m.
  • Trivia at the Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Film: Daughter of a Lost Bird at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Kayli Smith at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

  • Wildflower & Weed Hike at Deer Creek Trailhead, 9 a.m.
  • Origin Stories Workshop with Kendra Mylnechuk Potter at Tinworks Art, 10 a.m.
  • Soul Shine at Fire Pit Park, 4 p.m.
  • Music in the Mountains: Satsang at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Madeline Hawthorne Kelly at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 24

  • Big Sky Firefighter Challenge at the Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
  • Live Music: Tom Marino Band at the Riverhouse, 5:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Leif Christian at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

  • Big Sky Firefighter Challenge at the Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
  • Gallatin Whitewater Festival at Lava Lake Trailhead, 9 a.m.
  • Live Music: Mike Haring at the Riverhouse, 5:30 p.m.
  • Yellowstone Ballet Co. Gala ft. Sarah Lane at the Emerson, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Ticket Sauce at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • Big Sky Firefighter Challenge at the Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Soldier’s Chapel Service at Soldier’s Chapel, 11 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Film: Ready Player One at the Independent, 8 p.m.

