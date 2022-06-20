Culture
Upcoming events this week: June 20-26
Monday, June 20
- After Dark with the Big Sky Library at the Independent, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
- River Maintenance Day at Deer Creek on U.S. Highway 191, 1 p.m.
- Big Sky Chamber Black Diamond Business Awards Dinner at Bucks T-4, 5 p.m.
- Big Sky Weed Pull at Big Sky Community Park, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Big Sky Town Center, 5 p.m.
- Trivia at the Independent, 7 p.m.
- Film: Daughter of a Lost Bird at Tinworks Art, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Kayli Smith at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
- Wildflower & Weed Hike at Deer Creek Trailhead, 9 a.m.
- Origin Stories Workshop with Kendra Mylnechuk Potter at Tinworks Art, 10 a.m.
- Soul Shine at Fire Pit Park, 4 p.m.
- Music in the Mountains: Satsang at Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Madeline Hawthorne Kelly at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 24
- Big Sky Firefighter Challenge at the Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
- Live Music: Tom Marino Band at the Riverhouse, 5:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Leif Christian at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
- Big Sky Firefighter Challenge at the Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
- Gallatin Whitewater Festival at Lava Lake Trailhead, 9 a.m.
- Live Music: Mike Haring at the Riverhouse, 5:30 p.m.
- Yellowstone Ballet Co. Gala ft. Sarah Lane at the Emerson, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Ticket Sauce at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Big Sky Firefighter Challenge at the Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Soldier’s Chapel Service at Soldier’s Chapel, 11 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Film: Ready Player One at the Independent, 8 p.m.
