Connect with us

Arts & Entertainment

Upcoming events this week: March 6-12

Avatar photo

Published

14 hours ago

on

Monday, March 6

  • Haven’s Domestic Violence Speaker Series at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m.
  • Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

  • American Legion Post 99 monthly meeting at Buck’s T-4, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

  • Big Sky Resort Area District Board Meeting at Big Sky Resort Area District, 9 a.m.
  • Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
  • Community Art Class: Woodburnt Cutting Boards at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

  • Big Sky IFSA Junior National Freeride Competition at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Morningstar Masquerade Ball at Montage Big Sky, 5:45 p.m.
  • Wild Montana: Backcountry Film Festival at The Waypoint, 6:30 p.m.
  • Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Robby and Kent Duo at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

  • Big Sky IFSA Junior National Freeride Competition at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: TracendentalExpress at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

  • Big Sky IFSA Junior National Freeride Competition at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • A Day for Jake at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • Screening: Warren Miller’s “Climb to Glory” with American Legion Post 99 at The Waypoint, 4 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Performance: James Sewell Ballet & The Ahn Trio at WMPAC, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Zach Aaron at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Swamp Moose at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

  • Big Sky IFSA Junior National Freeride Competition at Big Sky Resort, All Day
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

march, 2023

Filter Events

No Events

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X