Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: March 6-12
Monday, March 6
- Haven’s Domestic Violence Speaker Series at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m.
- Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
- American Legion Post 99 monthly meeting at Buck’s T-4, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
- Big Sky Resort Area District Board Meeting at Big Sky Resort Area District, 9 a.m.
- Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- Community Art Class: Woodburnt Cutting Boards at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
- Big Sky IFSA Junior National Freeride Competition at Big Sky Resort, All Day
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Morningstar Masquerade Ball at Montage Big Sky, 5:45 p.m.
- Wild Montana: Backcountry Film Festival at The Waypoint, 6:30 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Robby and Kent Duo at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, March 10
- Big Sky IFSA Junior National Freeride Competition at Big Sky Resort, All Day
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: TracendentalExpress at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
- Big Sky IFSA Junior National Freeride Competition at Big Sky Resort, All Day
- A Day for Jake at Big Sky Resort, All Day
- Screening: Warren Miller’s “Climb to Glory” with American Legion Post 99 at The Waypoint, 4 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Performance: James Sewell Ballet & The Ahn Trio at WMPAC, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Zach Aaron at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Swamp Moose at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
- Big Sky IFSA Junior National Freeride Competition at Big Sky Resort, All Day
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
