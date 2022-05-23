Culture
Upcoming events this week: May 23-29
Monday, May 23
- Membership Appreciation Week at the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, May 23-29
Tuesday, May 24
- Bozeman Teen Book Fest at the Bozeman Public Library, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
- Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
- Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Anon Meeting at All Saints Chapel, 4 p.m.
- Film: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – Extended Version” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- DJ Swamp Moose at The Monk at Blue Buddha Sushi, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27
- Craig Hall Jazz Trio at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
- Live Music: Peter King at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Aaron Banfield at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
