Upcoming events this week: May 23-29

14 hours ago

Monday, May 23

  • Membership Appreciation Week at the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, May 23-29

Tuesday, May 24

  • Bozeman Teen Book Fest at the Bozeman Public Library, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

  • Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

  • Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Anon Meeting at All Saints Chapel, 4 p.m.
  • Film: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – Extended Version” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • DJ Swamp Moose at The Monk at Blue Buddha Sushi, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27

  • Craig Hall Jazz Trio at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

  • Live Music: Peter King at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Aaron Banfield at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Tucker Harris is the Digital Producer at Outlaw Partners.

