Connect with us

Arts & Entertainment

Upcoming events this week: Nov. 14-20

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

on

Monday, Nov. 14

  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
  • Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Ladies Climb! at BASE, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

  • Big Sky County Water and Sewer Board Meeting at Big Sky Water and Sewer District, Zoom, 8 a.m.
  • November Specialty Yoga Class: Qigong at Santosha Wellness Center, 12 p.m.
  • Studio Art Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
  • Bingo with the American Legion Post 99 at Riverhouse BBQ & Events
  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
  • Godly Play Afterschool Program at Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.
  • Jumpstart to Oil Painting Class at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 17

  • Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m. 
  • After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

  • Story Time for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.  
  • Help With Healthcare Insurance Enrollment at Big Sky Community Food Bank, 11 a.m.
  • Live Music: Cole Decker at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Take a Chance and Weston Lewis at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

  • AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m. 
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: W.C. Huntley at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Swamp Moose at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

november, 2022

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X