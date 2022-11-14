Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Nov. 14-20
Monday, Nov. 14
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Ladies Climb! at BASE, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Big Sky County Water and Sewer Board Meeting at Big Sky Water and Sewer District, Zoom, 8 a.m.
- November Specialty Yoga Class: Qigong at Santosha Wellness Center, 12 p.m.
- Studio Art Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
- Bingo with the American Legion Post 99 at Riverhouse BBQ & Events
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Godly Play Afterschool Program at Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.
- Jumpstart to Oil Painting Class at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, November 17
- Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
- Story Time for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Help With Healthcare Insurance Enrollment at Big Sky Community Food Bank, 11 a.m.
- Live Music: Cole Decker at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Take a Chance and Weston Lewis at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: W.C. Huntley at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Swamp Moose at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
