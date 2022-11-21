Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: Nov. 21 – 27

Monday, Nov. 21

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Thursday, Nov. 24

  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Thanksgiving Day Football Watch Party at Montage Big Sky Beartooth Pub and Rec, All Day
  • Three Course Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Montage Big Sky Cortina, 12 p.m.
  • Local Cider Tasting at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 3 p.m.
  • Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

  • Live Music: Marcedes Carol at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Ticket Sauce at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Sunday, Nov. 27

