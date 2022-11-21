Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Nov. 21 – 27
Monday, Nov. 21
- Screening: World Cup Soccer USA vs. Wales at The Independent, 11:30 p.m.
- Fourth Annual Community Friendsgiving at The Wilson Hotel, 4 p.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- November Specialty Class: Qigong with Sofia at Santosha Wellness Center, 12 p.m.
- Screening: “BURIED: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche Documentary” at The Independent, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Big Sky Fire District Board of Trustees Meeting at Big Sky Water & Sewer District, 8:30 a.m.
- Big Sky Resort Opening Day at Big Sky Resort, 9 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- Thanksgiving Day
- Thanksgiving Day Football Watch Party at Montage Big Sky Beartooth Pub and Rec, All Day
- Three Course Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Montage Big Sky Cortina, 12 p.m.
- Local Cider Tasting at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 3 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
- Live Music: Marcedes Carol at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Ticket Sauce at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- Shop Small Saturday in Big Sky at Big Sky, All Day
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Woodburnt Ornaments with Katherine Berceau at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Sunday Night Football at the Independent, 6 p.m.
